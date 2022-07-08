Cycling

Tour de France highlights: Tadej Pogacar wins on La Super Planche to strengthen grip on yellow

Tadej Pogacar doubled up on the brutal gravel ramp of La Super Planche des Belles Filles to strengthen his grip on the yellow jersey and deny rival Jonas Vingegaard at the death in Stage 7. The two strongest riders in the race went shoulder to shoulder and broke the heart of lone leader Lennard Kamna in the final 100m of an exhilarating finale to another pulsating stage on the Tour.

