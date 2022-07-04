Tour de France organisers say they are "extremely shocked and saddened" by a shooting in Copenhagen that left at least three people dead.

A 22-year-old man was arrested after the incident at a shopping mall in the Danish capital, which also saw several other people injured.

The shooting took place at multiple locations inside Field's shopping centre. A 17-year-old Danish woman, a 17-year-old Danish man and a 47-year-old Russian national were killed in the gunfire.

Denmark hosted the Tour de France's Grand Depart last week, with the opening stage taking place in Copenhagen on Friday, July 1.

Before the race, the Tour de France headquarters was placed in the Bella Centre which is less than a kilometre away from where the shooting happened.

"The Tour de France assures the Danish people of its sympathy and compassion in this time," a statement issued by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), who organise the Tour de France, said.

"The Tour is extremely shocked and saddened to hear of what has happened in Copenhagen.

“The people of Copenhagen had given the peloton one of the greatest welcomes in the sport’s history, forging deep bonds with all its followers.

"The entire caravan of the Tour de France sends its sincerest condolences to the victims and their families.”

The final Danish stage of the 2022 Tour de France took place on Sunday with a 182km race from Vejle to Sønderberg. The fourth stage begins in Dunkirk, France, on Monday.

