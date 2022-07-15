Cycling

Tour de France Stage 13 highlights: Mads Pedersen storms to sprint victory after Caleb Ewan crash drama

The 122.6km route from Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Etienne threw up a fascinating Stage 13 of the Tour de France as Mads Pedersen stormed to victory from a three-way sprint finish. There was real drama earlier on in the day's racing too as Caleb Ewan and the entire Lotto-Soudal team crashed at a seemingly innocuous corner. Fortunately, the Australian and his team-mates were able to continue.

00:03:21, 13 minutes ago