Cycling

Tour de France Stage 15 highlights: Jasper Philipsen pips Wout van Aert to victory in thrilling sprint finish

Belgian speedster Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) reinforced his position as one of the best sprinters in the world currently with a perfectly timed sprint to hold off rivals Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mads Pedersen (Trek–Segafredo) who finished second and third respectively. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+

00:06:27, an hour ago