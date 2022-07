Cycling

Tour de France Stage 18 highlights: Wobbles, crashes and sportsmanship as Jonas Vingegaard soars in yellow

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) is poised to win a maiden Tour de France title after combining with the imperious Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to blow away two-time champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on the final climb on Stage 18.

00:03:55, an hour ago