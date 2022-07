Cycling

Tour de France Stage 20: Wout van Aert surges to TT win as Jonas Vingegaard closes on maiden Tour

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard survived a late scare on the last descent of the decisive final time trial to Rocamadour, won by his Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert with consummate panache. Vingegaard gave the green jersey a run for his money but eventually settled for second place 19 seconds down as he all but secured victory in the world’s biggest bike race.

00:02:38, 15 minutes ago