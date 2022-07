Cycling

Tour de France Stage 21 highlights: Jasper Philipsen powers to victory as Jonas Vingegaard is crowned champion

Tour de France Stage 21 highlights: Jasper Philipsen powers to a stunning victory in Paris as Jonas Vingegaard is crowned the champion of 2022.

00:02:55, 6 minutes ago