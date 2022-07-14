UAE Team Emirates manager Joxean Fernandez has left the Tour de France after testing positive for coronavirus.

Ad

Pogacar’s key domestique Rafal Majka also tested positive but had a low enough viral load which was deemed non-contagious.

Tour de France 'He took it as an insult' - Wiggins reacts to 'street fight' drama for Pogacar 8 HOURS AGO

“Good morning, now I am the one who has to say goodbye to the main objective of the year,” wrote Fernandez on Twitter.

“Last night I tested positive for COVID-19 in the internal control test carried out by the team itself.

“I’ll be believing and supporting the boys and the whole team all the way, the Tour goes on.”

Pogacar is currently 2’22” behind Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the general classification after losing time on the final climb of Stage 11.

The Slovenian was attacked persistently in the final 60km by the Jumbo-Visma pair of Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, before cracking in the final 5km whilst Vingegaard won the stage and took the yellow jersey.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Tour de France Stage 12: Route map, how to watch 'much more irregular climb' 18 HOURS AGO