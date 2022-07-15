Team Arkea Samsic have revealed that Warren Barguil will miss Stage 13 of the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid-19.

The news was revealed on Friday morning, with the 30-year-old becoming the first dropout from the team.

A short statement on the team’s official Twitter account explained that the remaining seven riders had all tested negative for the virus.

Barguil’s absence puts more pressure on Nairo Quintana, who is sixth in the general classification, and sprinter Hugo Hofstetter.

It compounds the frustration for Barguil, who has had to overcome the injuries he sustained following a fall in the 12th stage at Alpe d’Huez.

Barguil wore the red jersey after being named as the most combative rider in the 11th stage, but subsequently fell to the ground, injuring his hip and right shoulder.

He spent 55km in front on the 11th stage, but still ended up finishing five short – falling agonisingly short of a stage victory.

His efforts on the descent and in the valley caught up with him on the valley in the final climb.

He said in quotes published by velonews : “I had nothing left seven kilometers from the finish, though I gave it everything to do something.”

“I saw he (Quintana) was coming up to me, and I tried to give him a turn to help him win. Unfortunately, he was second, but I think the team had a good day,”

The Tour continues on Friday with the 192.6km Stage 13 from Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne, a lumpy ride taking in three lower-category climbs ahead of a possible sprint finish.

