Cycling

‘Unbelievable!’ – Geraint Thomas on staying positive in face of Pogacar excellence at the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) says he was a little disappointed after he finished third on Stage 8, but Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) says he is an unbelievable athlete. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:58, 19 minutes ago