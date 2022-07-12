Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), despite being a two-time winner of the Tour de France, does not fully use the power the yellow jersey affords, according to Bradley Wiggins.

The Slovenian, who is very much on course to secure a third-successive Tour title, holds a 39-second lead in the general classification ahead of Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma and Geraint Thomas of Ineos.

Ad

But despite his dominance of the race in recent years and incredible talent, Wiggins has expressed his surprise that the 23-year-old "doesn't realise his status in the sport".

Tour de France Tour de France 2022 Stage 10 – Route map, how to watch as Pogacar’s rivals look to gain time 3 HOURS AGO

The 2012 champion, speaking on the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast , also reflected on his own experiences when leading the greatest race in the world in 2012, and the power attached to the famous jersey in regards of dictating the terms of the race.

He also made the point that Pogacar perhaps lacks the road captains to make the difference, recalling the time that Michael Rogers took a decision on his behalf in 2012 to ensure that Team Sky abandoned a chase of a breakaway in order to focus on the general classification in his favour, a decision which did not amuse Mark Cavendish.

"The thing that we did differently in 2012 that UAE are not doing, and Pogacar in particular, he does not use his status as the yellow jersey enough," Wiggins, who was joined by Bernie Eisel and Matt Stephens, said on the podcast

"So they were racing for an hour and the break did not go, and it did not go, and eventually 10 riders went away. We used to stop then for a p***, didn't we?

"The yellow jersey would stop, and no one would attack because the whole team is at the back. He doesn't do that, they just waited, waited, waited, and it allows people to counter-attack.

"It validates people to counter-attack, it legitimises that. So they let all the counter-attacks go, the counter-attacks go, and eventually, then they put one across. Eventually, then, other people start stopping for a wee, Geraint Thomas and that. Then UAE stopped with Pogacar.

‘He never says me!’ – Cavendish admits his son prefers Van Aert and Pogacar

"But in 2012, we would wait and almost control the race by stopping. The minute I would stop with all of us, no one would attack because the yellow jersey had stopped. So you would cancel the race out.

"The captains on the road would say 'okay, Brad, stop for a wee now'. So I would pull over, and then anyone who would attack, they would say 'hey, the yellow jersey has stopped'. So it would neutralise the race because it is the unwritten rules again.

"But Pogacar is happy to sit there. Now, whether it is naivety and he doesn't do it, or they are doing it on purpose, or they just don't trust anyone that when the yellow jersey stops... but I have noticed that they don't do that - they don't use their status enough within the sport to control the racing.

"I don't think he realises his status in the sport, which is why he is so good."

Eisel added: "You are right I think. They just play it out and see what will work out that day. At the moment, they have it fully under control and he just cruises around a bunch and surfs the wheels.

"He is always at the front, so he is protecting his team-mates in doing their job and they are protecting him. If there is a break going that is important in putting him under pressure, he just moves."

Stephens added: "His positioning in the bunch is unorthodox. He is really far forward. There is a little bit of naivety, coupled with the fact that he is prodigiously talented and can do anything he wants.

"You have got to look at the experience in the team and the management. Are they just letting him do it, or are they saying, 'just do it because you are scaring people'? You are dominating in a different way. They are a good team - they are not the best team - but they have someone who can intimidate by what he can do."

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'I'm not scared!' - Pogacar brushes off heat worries ahead of defining Alps stages 15 HOURS AGO