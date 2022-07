Cycling

'What a battle!' - Watch pulsating finish as Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 17 of Tour de France from Jonas Vingegaard

'What a battle!' - Watch the pulsating finish as Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 17 of the Tour de France from Jonas Vingegaard.

00:01:39, an hour ago