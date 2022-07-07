UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar rode to victory at Stage 6 of the Tour de France to take the yellow jersey in one of the quickest Tour stages ever, and Eurosport cycling expert Sir Bradley Wiggins believes the tour is “over”.

Defending champion and Tour favourite Pogacar has taken charge ahead of the race reaching the mountains, in the 109th edition of the Tour.

Ad

The Slovenian raced ahead of his rivals to win the uphill sprint at Longwy in lightning-quick fashion, as Belgium's Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) conceded the yellow jersey.

Tour de France 'They wont be beaten yet' - The Breakaway on Vingegaard challenging Pogacar AN HOUR AGO

“The first 100km on the bike, they did it in pretty much 2 hours, so it was a very quick stage,” 2012 Tour de France winner Wiggins said.

“Van Aert in the breakaway and Tadej Pogacar too, it had everything. We said yesterday what can he not do?

“He has just won a small uphill kick and taken the yellow jersey, perhaps one day ahead of when we thought he would, but this race is really hotting up now.

“These guys are the new stars of the sport and they resemble the likes of Eddy Merckx and the way they used to race. This first week of the Tour de France, we don’t normally see these big guys come to the head until later into the race or certainly stages like tomorrow, but we’ve had everything these first few days.

“Tadej Pogacar, is he going to win a third Tour now? I said yesterday I think the Tour is over.”

'Pogacar on fire' – Defending champion powers to Stage 6 win and into yellow

- - -

Stream the 2022 Tour de France and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Tour de France Tour de France Stage 6 highlights - Pogacar storms to victory despite Van Aert heroics AN HOUR AGO