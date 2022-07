Cycling

‘What is he doing?’ – Tadej Pogacar shows ‘devilment’ with surprise Stage 19 attack

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) made a last-ditch, surprise attack in an attempt to unsettle Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) on Stage 19 of the Tour de France. It proved futile, as Wout van Aert closed it down.

00:01:37, 44 minutes ago