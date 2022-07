Cycling

'What's all this about?' - Tadej Pogacar launches joke attack on Stage 21 at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar may have relinquished the yellow jersey at the 2022 Tour de France, but he has handled defeat with great humour. Pogacar’s latest trick saw him give Jonas Vingegaard a fright with a joke attack on Stage 21. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:07, 14 minutes ago