Cycling

'Who can stop him?' - Tadej Pogacar hard to beat at Tour de France, say Breakaway experts

Adam Blythe has questioned whether anyone can stop Tadej Pogacar in the first stage of the Tour de France, as a “Slovenian showdown” looks likely between the 23-year-old and compatriot Primoz Roglic. “Who can stop him? I don’t know who can, it’s going to take a number of people to try and stop him,” Bythe said.

00:01:47, 2 hours ago