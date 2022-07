Cycling

Why Britain's Tom Pidcock is 'the master' at racing downhill and 'descending like a demon' at Tour de France

Why Britain's Tom Pidcock is 'the master' at racing downhill and 'descending like a demon' at the Tour de France, according to Eurosport's Adam Blythe. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:03, 2 hours ago