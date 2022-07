Cycling

‘Won’t be any going easy’ – Geraint Thomas predicts excitement on cobbles on Stage 5 at Tour de France

While it will not throw up the same drama as cobbled classic Paris-Roubaix – Wednesday's race finishes in Arenberg but without first visiting its famous trench – Stage 5 still promises drama and incident as 11 sections of pavé await.

00:02:07, 4 hours ago