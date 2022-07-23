Cycling

‘Words don’t do it justice’ – Mark Cavendish says finishing Tour ‘bigger’ than winning other races

Mark Cavendish spoke with Adam Blythe about the mechanics and the emotions of the “wall of noise” that is racing the Champs-Elysees. The 34-time Tour de France stage winner added that getting to that final stage of the Tour is more of an achievement than winning some other races. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:59, 38 minutes ago