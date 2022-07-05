Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma blew apart Stage 4 at the Tour de France as the Belgian ended his runner-up streak in sensational fashion to claim an overdue win in yellow.

In scenes reminiscent of their stunning attack at Paris-Nice, Jumbo-Visma decimated the main bunch with a surprise move on the final climb.

Ad

Van Aert then blasted clear on his own just before the summit before ripping away on the open road, as those strung out behind struggled to regather and form a resistance.

Tour de France Tour de France 2022 Stage 4 - Route map, how to watch as Tour hits first day in France 9 HOURS AGO

He came home eight seconds clear to take a memorable win in the leader's jersey, eight seconds clear of the bunch.

Awkwardly, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) won the sprint behind for second – but celebrated as though he had won.

More to follow.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Blazin’ Saddles: 10 takeaways from the Tour’s Danish Grand Depart YESTERDAY AT 12:51