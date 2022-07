Cycling

Wout van Aert powers Jonas Vingegaard to cusp of Tour de France title with attack as Tadej Pogacar dropped

Wout van Aert and Jonas Vingegaard launched a brutal attack on the final climb and quickly distanced Tadej Pogacar, who came home over a minute down on the yellow jersey in second as his title defence all but ended. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:38, an hour ago