Cycling

‘Wow’ – Jonas Vingegaard allows Tadej Pogacar to catch up after crash in ‘incredible’ gesture at Tour de France

An incredible act of sportsmanship saw Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) sit up to allow Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after the two-time champion crashed on a fast and furious descent. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:02, 2 hours ago