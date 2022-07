Cycling

‘You can’t get everything you wish for!’ – Tom Pidcock says he still has plenty of work to do

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) says there is still “plenty of work to do” despite sitting seventh on the general classification. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:24, an hour ago