Cycling

‘You could forgive them for hating each other!’ – Jonas Vingegaard lauded for sportsmanship at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard slowed down to let Tadej Pogacar latch back on during the final descent on Stage 18 after the Slovenian crashed while trying to put his rival under pressure.

00:04:09, 38 minutes ago