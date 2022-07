Cycling

‘You just don't normally see that’ – Tadej Pogacar lauded for 'just having fun' on Stage 19

Frenchman Christophe Laporte of Jumbo-Visma surged to victory on Stage 19 of the Tour de France to end France's long stage-win drought. The win was the host nation’s first in 38 stages. However, it was Tadej Pogacar’s audacious attack inside the last 35km that was the focus of much praise on the latest episode of The Breakaway.

00:01:21, 3 hours ago