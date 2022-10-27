The route for the 2023 Tour de France has been revealed with the 110th edition of the Grand Tour set to favour the climbers.

Featuring 21 stages across three weeks, the presentation in Paris confirmed the race will begin in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday 1st July, finishing at the Champs-Elysees on Sunday 23rd July.

The first three stages will take place in Spain as riders head north into France and onto the capital.

Covering 3,404km, a total of six regions will be crossed and includes all five of France’s mountain ranges for the peloton to navigate.

There will be eight mountain stages in total with four summit finishes, eight flat stages, four hilly stages, and an individual time trial.

Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma claimed his first Tour general classification in 2022 and also took the mountains classification. Team-mate Wout van Aert took the green jersey.

Tour de France 2023 – Stages

1 July – Stage 1: Bilbao – Bilbao (Spain)

2 July – Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (Spain)

3 July – Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano (Spain) – Bayonne

4 July – Stage 4: Dax – Nogaro

5 July – Stage 5: Pau – Laruns

6 July – Stage 6: Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque

7 July – Stage 7: Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux

8 July – Stage 8: Libourne – Limoges

9 July – Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat- Puy de Dôme

10 July – Rest day 1: Clermont-Ferrand

11 July – Stage 10: Vulcania (St-Ours-les-Roches) – Issoire

12 July – Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins

13 July – Stage 12: Roanne – Chiroubles ou Belleville-en-Beaujolais

14 July – Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier

15 July – Stage 14: Annemasse – Morzine

16 July – Stage 15: Les Gets – St-Gervais Mont-Blanc

17 July – Rest day 2: St-Gervais Mont-Blanc

18 July – Stage 16: Passy – Combloux (TT)

19 July – Stage 17: St-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel

20 July – Stage 18: Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse

21 July – Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny

22 July – Stage 20: Belfort – Le Markstein

23 July – Stage 21: St-Ouentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees

