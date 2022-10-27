The route for the 2023 Tour de France has been revealed with the 110th edition of the Grand Tour set to favour the climbers.
Featuring 21 stages across three weeks, the presentation in Paris confirmed the race will begin in Bilbao, Spain on Saturday 1st July, finishing at the Champs-Elysees on Sunday 23rd July.
Ad
The first three stages will take place in Spain as riders head north into France and onto the capital.
Tour de France
Tour de France - 3D Presentation of 2023 route
Covering 3,404km, a total of six regions will be crossed and includes all five of France’s mountain ranges for the peloton to navigate.
There will be eight mountain stages in total with four summit finishes, eight flat stages, four hilly stages, and an individual time trial.
Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma claimed his first Tour general classification in 2022 and also took the mountains classification. Team-mate Wout van Aert took the green jersey.
Tour de France 2023 – Stages
1 July – Stage 1: Bilbao – Bilbao (Spain)
2 July – Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (Spain)
3 July – Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano (Spain) – Bayonne
4 July – Stage 4: Dax – Nogaro
5 July – Stage 5: Pau – Laruns
6 July – Stage 6: Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque
7 July – Stage 7: Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux
8 July – Stage 8: Libourne – Limoges
9 July – Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat- Puy de Dôme
10 July – Rest day 1: Clermont-Ferrand
11 July – Stage 10: Vulcania (St-Ours-les-Roches) – Issoire
12 July – Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins
13 July – Stage 12: Roanne – Chiroubles ou Belleville-en-Beaujolais
14 July – Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier
15 July – Stage 14: Annemasse – Morzine
16 July – Stage 15: Les Gets – St-Gervais Mont-Blanc
17 July – Rest day 2: St-Gervais Mont-Blanc
18 July – Stage 16: Passy – Combloux (TT)
19 July – Stage 17: St-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel
20 July – Stage 18: Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse
21 July – Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny
22 July – Stage 20: Belfort – Le Markstein
23 July – Stage 21: St-Ouentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees
2 July – Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian (Spain)
3 July – Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano (Spain) – Bayonne
4 July – Stage 4: Dax – Nogaro
5 July – Stage 5: Pau – Laruns
6 July – Stage 6: Tarbes – Cauterets Cambasque
7 July – Stage 7: Mont-de-Marsan – Bordeaux
8 July – Stage 8: Libourne – Limoges
9 July – Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat- Puy de Dôme
10 July – Rest day 1: Clermont-Ferrand
11 July – Stage 10: Vulcania (St-Ours-les-Roches) – Issoire
12 July – Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins
13 July – Stage 12: Roanne – Chiroubles ou Belleville-en-Beaujolais
14 July – Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier
15 July – Stage 14: Annemasse – Morzine
16 July – Stage 15: Les Gets – St-Gervais Mont-Blanc
17 July – Rest day 2: St-Gervais Mont-Blanc
18 July – Stage 16: Passy – Combloux (TT)
19 July – Stage 17: St-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel
20 July – Stage 18: Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse
21 July – Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny
22 July – Stage 20: Belfort – Le Markstein
23 July – Stage 21: St-Ouentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees
---
Stream the 2023 Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+.
Tour de France
Brian Robertson, Britain's first Tour de France entrant, dies aged 91
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad