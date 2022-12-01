The Tour de France will finish in Nice in 2024.

The 2024 edition will conclude with a time trial, organisers added on Thursday.

“After 110 editions concluded at the Parc des Princes, the Cipale velodrome in the Bois de Vincennes or on the Avenue des Champs-Elysees, the Tour de France will finish far from Paris for the first time in 2024, with Stage 21 in Nice on 21 July,” read a statement on the Tour de France website

“This new finish, conditioned by the logistical imperatives that will already block the Champs-Elysees just a few days before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is accompanied by a significant sporting challenge as the last stage will be an individual time trial.”

It will also be the first time the race has finished with competitive racing since Greg LeMond beat Laurent Fignon in the final-day time trial 35 years ago in 1989.

“The sporting qualities of the riders likely to win mean that the Tour could remain undecided until the last few kilometres, as was the case in 1989, the last time the event offered a time trial to close the proceedings.

"On that day, Greg LeMond beat Laurent Fignon by 58 seconds to win his second Tour by the narrowest margin in history, eight seconds.”

The 2024 event will be the first time the event has finished outside of the Paris area.

The Grand Depart of the 2024 Tour de France is yet to be announced.

