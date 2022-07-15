Video
Results
Tennis
Football
Cycling
All Sports
Sign In
Menu
Sign In
Home
Video
Results
Most Popular Sports
Tennis
Tennis Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
All Competitions
Football
Football Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Euro 2022
Transfers
Premier League
Champions League
Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
All Leagues
National competitions
Cycling
Cycling Home
Video
Races – Results
Tour de France
Giro d'Italia
Vuelta
Cyclo-Cross
All Competitions
Snooker
Snooker Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Scottish Open
Masters
World Championship
UK Championship
major events
Speedway GP
Speedway GP Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Standings
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
Speedway GP
F1
MotoGP
BSB
FIA ETCR
Formula E
Superbikes
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
All Sports
Show All
Athletics
Athletics Home
Fixtures - Results
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
Cricket
Cricket Home
Fixtures - Results
Cycling
Cycling Home
Video
Races – Results
Tour de France
Giro d'Italia
Vuelta
Cyclo-Cross
All Competitions
Cycling - Track
Cycling - Track Home
UCI Track Champions League
Darts
Darts Home
Fixtures - Results
Equestrian
Equestrian Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
F1
F1 Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Drivers
Football
Football Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Euro 2022
Transfers
Premier League
Champions League
Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
All Leagues
National competitions
Formula E
Formula E Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Rankings
Fanboost
Golf
Golf Home
Fixtures - Results
All Competitions
Judo
Judo Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
Laureus World Sports Awards
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
Speedway GP
F1
MotoGP
BSB
FIA ETCR
Formula E
Superbikes
Olympics
Olympics Home
Video
Olympic Channel
Tokyo 2020
PTO Tour
Paralympics
Rugby
Rugby Home
Fixtures - Results
World Cup
Premiership
Guinness Pro 12
All Leagues
Snooker
Snooker Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Scottish Open
Masters
World Championship
UK Championship
major events
Speedway GP
Speedway GP Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Standings
Tennis
Tennis Home
Video
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
Roland-Garros
Wimbledon
US Open
All Competitions
Triathlon
Triathlon Home
PTO Tour
University Sports
University Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Video
Live & Schedule
Latest Videos
Shows
By Sport
Advertisement
Ad
Related
Tour de France
Why Pidcock is 'the master' at racing downhill and 'descending like a demon'
00:02:03
Olympics
Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships
00:03:23
Tennis
Thiem powers into last eight at Swedish Open
00:01:07
Football
Demebele reported to have taken pay cut to stay at Barca
00:01:36
Golf
'It was very meaningful to make it here' - Woods after 78 in opening round of Open
00:02:02
Football
Wiegman opts against rotating team for Northern Ireland game
00:01:37
Tour de France
'No regrets' - Froome 'gave it everything' on remarkable Stage 12 comeback
00:00:50
Golf
‘I think the fairways are faster than the greens’ - Scheffler stunned by conditions
00:00:56
Golf
‘Everything feels nice’ - McIlroy happy with his game after making bright start to Open
00:02:40
Tour de France
Pidcock in tears after winning on Alpe d’Huez
00:00:50
More
Tour de France
Why Pidcock is 'the master' at racing downhill and 'descending like a demon'
00:02:03
Olympics
Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships
00:03:23
Tennis
Thiem powers into last eight at Swedish Open
00:01:07
Football
Demebele reported to have taken pay cut to stay at Barca
00:01:36
Golf
'It was very meaningful to make it here' - Woods after 78 in opening round of Open
00:02:02
Football
Wiegman opts against rotating team for Northern Ireland game
00:01:37
Tour de France
'No regrets' - Froome 'gave it everything' on remarkable Stage 12 comeback
00:00:50
Golf
‘I think the fairways are faster than the greens’ - Scheffler stunned by conditions
00:00:56
Golf
‘Everything feels nice’ - McIlroy happy with his game after making bright start to Open
00:02:40
Tour de France
Pidcock in tears after winning on Alpe d’Huez
00:00:50