Andrea Bagioli pips Primoz Roglic on dramatic Stage 1 of Tour de l'Ain

Andrea Bagioli produced a stunning sprint finish to beat out Primoz Roglic on a dramatic Stage 1 of the Tour de l'Ain.

The Italian roared through on the inside to claim a last-gasp victory on the line in dramatic fashion as Roglic had to settle for second place ahead of Stefan Bissegger of Switzerland.

Bagioli came through in three hours and 17 minutes on the 139.5km ride from Montreal-la-Cluse to Ceyzeriat.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Jumbo-Visma) was a notable fourth-placed finisher in the sprint, while Team Ineos' Egan Bernal, the reigning Tour de France champion, was down in 14th.

Another big name in the race, Ineos' Geraint Thomas, another Tour de France winner and , finished in 24th.

