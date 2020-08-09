Primoz Roglic beats Egan Bernal to Tour de l'Ain title with second stage win

Primoz Roglic won his second stage in as many days to wrap up the Tour de l’Ain title and set his stall out ahead of the Tour de France.

In the first stage race of the summer season for the climbers, a heavyweight field of GC contenders showed their form in the Jura mountains. And it was Rogli who showed the best early-August form, beating Bernal in a steep finish, as he had in Saturday’s stage, to cross the line as stage winner and take the overall title.

The Tour de l’Ain has rarely had such a stellar start list, and in high temperatures the best climbers in world cycling put on a real show.

Play Icon

Tour de l'Ain Primoz Roglic bounces back to take Stage 2 of Tour de l’Ain YESTERDAY AT 14:01

A small but elite lead group put distance into the chasers as the finish approached on the final climb of the day, and it was Bernal who made the big attack inside the last kilometre. Roglic went with him, and it was the Slovenian who had the legs on a steep ramp to the line.

"Today was again a hard day. Ineos did a really hard race with a hard tempo on all the climbs, but our team did a great job again, so I was able to just finish it," Roglic said.

Stage 3 Results

Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:06:24

Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:04

Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic 0:00:06

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:08

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:23

George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:31

Final GC Top Ten

Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 11:21:12

Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:18

Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkéa-Samsic 0:00:28

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:56

George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:27

Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:24

João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:40

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:45

Jesùs Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:39

Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:26

Tour de l'Ain Primoz Roglic powers away from Egan Bernal to win Tour de l’Ain Stage 2 YESTERDAY AT 12:35