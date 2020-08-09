Primoz Roglic - "Ineos made it a hard race, but we showed as a team that we are strong"

Evening Session, Day 10
Third Session, Day 10
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Race 2 - Pittsburgh
Tom Dumoulin tells Eurosport how his team Jumbo-Visma can match Ineos and dominate races, including the Dauphine and Tour de France.
Primoz Roglic tells Eurosport that Jumbo-Visma are a strong side and responded well to the Ineos challenge in the Tour de l'Ain.
Highlights on a superb final day of the Tour de l'Ain as Primoz Roglic and Egan Bernal starred again in a stellar field as the big teams gear up for the Tour.
Andrea Bagioli takes victory in a 'remarkable sprint finish' on Stage 1 of Tour de l'Ain.
Wout van Aert caps an extraordinary week with victory in Milan-San Remo to deny defending champion Julian Alaphilippe in a thrilling finish on the Via Roma.
Remco Evenepoel cruises to win Stage 4 of the Tour of Poland in ridiculously comfortable fashion.
Italian rider Matteo Trentin suffers a nasty crash at Milan-San Remo and calls it quits.
Team Ineos' Richard Carapaz sprints to Stage 3 victory at the Tour of Poland.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) earned the biggest win of his career at the Mont Ventoux Denivele Challenge.