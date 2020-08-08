Primoz Roglic powers away from Egan Bernal and rest of pack to win Stage 2

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma / Celebration / Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS / Valerio Conti of Italy and UAE Team Emirates / during the 32nd Tour de L'Ain 2020, Stage 2 a 141km stage from Lagnieu to Lélex Monts-Jura

Primoz Roglic bounced back from Stage 1 disappointment to win the second stage of the Tour de l’Ain on Saturday.

Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma was narrowly beaten by Andrea Bagioli in a sprint finish on the opening stage on Friday but he more than made up for it today.

Roglic was part of a leading group that contained the likes of Tour de France winner Egan Bernal as well as Nairo Quintana and Roglic’s team-mate Steve Kruijswijk.

It was initially the Dutchman Kruijswijk who led the way and set the pace before he was reeled in. i

In the final stages Roglic timed everything to perfection and his final burst was more than enough to secure victory with Bernal left in his wake.

It was a brilliant day for Jumbo-Visma as they also saw some extremely strong showing from Tom Dumoulin and George Bennett earlier in the day.

Roglic is now the race leader with a ten-second advantage over Bernal.

"It was a perfect day," Roglic said afterwards. "The whole team did a really great job and I was super happy that I could finish it off.

"It was definitely nice to see that other guys are also strong. We are here to find the right feelings and we are concentrating on that."

Bernal was mostly alone during the day and it will be a worry for Team Ineos that both Geraint Thomas and, more notably, Chris Froome lost ground pretty quickly on the final climb.

TOUR DE L'AIN STAGE TWO CLASSIFICATION

1 Primoz Roglic (Slv) Jumbo-Visma 3:38:14

2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos

3 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:00:01

5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06

6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:14

7 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

8 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:15

9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:19

10 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

