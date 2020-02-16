The Colombian rider won at Mont Ventoux at the Tour de la Provence, and Quintana hoped, 'it will be the first of a long series of successes.'

There was scepticism over the prospects of the new team, but they have now taken their third stage at the tour, and Quintana is likely to claim overall victory with Sunday's final stage in Aix-en-Provence.

Quintana built on his 2019 success in France when he won the country's Grand Tour stage in Valloire, and was in similarly impressive form on Saturday.

"I'm working to repay the faith the team has put in me and I hope it will be the first of a long series of successes," the Columbian said.

He drew praise from Groupama-FDJ team leader Thibaut Pinot, who called the former Tour winner 'imperial'.

Pinot praised his rival's early form, saying: "Even in February, it's important to be already at 100 per cent if you want to win. But, listen: no excuses."