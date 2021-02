Cycling

Tour de la Provence: Ineos’ Ivan Sosa wins on Mont Ventoux to take overall lead

Ivan Sosa (Team Ineos) won on Mont Ventoux to take overall lead in the Tour de la Provence. Egan Bernal finished second, with Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) third on the day. Watch live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:04:30, 11 views, 4 hours ago