Cycling

Tour of Langkawi: Gleb Syritsa sprints to win on Stage 1

Gleb Syritsa (Astana Qazaqstan Team) sprinted to victory on Stage 1 of the Tour of Langkawi. Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) took second with Max Kanter (Movistar Team) in third.

00:00:25, an hour ago