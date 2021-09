Cycling

'A really hard climb' - Marc Hirschi talks about difficulties on Stage 2 before going 'full gas'

Speaking after winning Stage 2 of the Tour de Luxembourg Marc Hirschi said that he feels as if he is in top form at the moment. The cycling season is nearly over. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:00:57, an hour ago