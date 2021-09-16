Italian rider Sacha Modolo picked up his first stage win in three years and 212 days with victory in Stage 3 of the Tour of Luxembourg.

Modolo, who rides for Alpecin-Fenix, held on in a grind of an uphill bunch sprint to take the stage.

And the 34-year-old Italian collapsed to the tarmac in tears as he celebrated his win before embracing his teammates in emotional scenes on the streets of Mamer.

“He’s back, just look at everyone congratulating him, he put everything into that,” Eurosport’s Brian Smith said as Modolo celebrated.

“He went from being one of the top sprinters in the world a few years ago, to a lead-out man, but he’s done pretty much nothing for a few years now.

“That’s a big win for him, a big win. And you can see what it means to him."

The general classification standings remained the same as the leading contenders all crossed in the bunch.

Marc Hirschi leads with two stages of the race remaining, four seconds ahead of closest challenger Joao Almeida.

Stage 3: Top 10 riders

1. MODOLO Sacha, Alpecin-Fenix, 4:17:47

2. COSNEFROY Benoît, AG2R Citroën Team, 0:00

3. GROSU Eduard-Michael, DELKO

4. BOASSON HAGEN Edvald, Team TotalEnergies

5. VENDRAME Andrea, AG2R Citroën Team

6. CHAMPOUSSIN Clément, AG2R Citroën Team

7. MARIT Arne, Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

8. BONNAMOUR Franck, B&B Hotels p/b KTM

9. PEÑALVER Manuel, Burgos-BH

10. DE KLEIJN Arvid, Rally Cycling

General Classification after Stage 2

1. Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 12:18:53

2. Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +0:00:04

3. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +0:00:19

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +0:00:23

5. David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates +0:00:23

