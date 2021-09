Cycling

Tour de Luxembourg 2021 news - Marc Hirschi holds off late charge to power away to victory on Stage 2

Watch the finish to the second stage of the Tour de Luxembourg as Marc Hirschi held off a late rally to power away and take the win. The cycling season is underway. You can watch it on eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now to never miss a moment of the action.

00:02:41, 38 minutes ago