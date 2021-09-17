Cycling

Tour de Luxembourg 2021 - 'Woah! Very nasty' – Bauke Mollema flips over handlebars in huge crash

The incident had the Eurosport commentary box wincing as Mollema was hurled into the air, with the Dutchman fortunately able to clamber back onto his bike and finish the stage. He is now 26th in the general classification, 4:58 behind Deceuninck-QuickStep's leader Joao Almeida. The Tour of Luxembourg concludes on Saturday with the 183.7km run from Mersch to Luxembourg City.

00:00:18, an hour ago