David Gaudu secured victory on the final stage of the Tour of Luxembourg, as overall General Classification glory went to Joao Almeida.

Almeida‘s Deceuninck-QuickStep team kept a lid on the race to prevent any chance of him being overhauled after he took control of the race the previous day.

The final stage boiled down to a sprint involving the big names as a punishing climb in the final couple of kilometres split the group.

Tour de Luxembourg Tour de Luxembourg: Stage 4 highlights as Cattaneo claims Time Trail victory A DAY AGO

Groupama–FDJ rider Gaudu jumped away shortly before a sharp right-hand bend and he had enough in the tank to repel a late thrust from Almeida.

“I gave everything at the end,” Gaudu said. “The final climb was very hard.

“I had to go at the end as it was my only possibility to win the stage.

“I did everything I could and am delighted to win the stage for the team.”

Almeida’s bonus seconds for finishing second enabled him to win the yellow jersey by 46 seconds from Marc Hirschi.

Mattia Cattaneo made up the podium places.

Tour de Luxembourg 'Woah! Very nasty' – Mollema flips over handlebars in huge crash A DAY AGO