Bauke Mollema (Trek–Segafredo) was propelled over his handlebars after colliding with a bag of wood marking the course at the Tour of Luxembourg.
Mollema carried too much speed into a corner on the Stage 4 individual time trial, causing him to hit the obstacle and slide into a metal fence before being ejected from his saddle.
“Woah! Very nasty,” called Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.
Mollema got back on his bike to finish the stage, coming home 4:29 down on stage winner Mattia Cattaneo as his GC hopes evaporated.
Cattaneo led home a Deceuninck-QuickStep one-two in 30:52, two seconds ahead of Joao Almeida.
Almeida reclaimed the race lead from Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), who slipped to second some 43 seconds back.
