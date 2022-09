Cycling

Valentin Madouas wins Stage 5 at Tour of Luxembourg

Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) doubled up at the Tour of Luxembourg on Stage 5 after edging a tight four-way showdown. Stream the UCI Road World Championships live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:02:15, 7 minutes ago