The Lotto-Soudal rider crashed around 60 miles from the finish on Stage 3 from Chorzow to Zabrze, with race organisers saying he had undergone "emergency reanimation" before being rushed to hospital in Rybnik.

Lambrecht's condition meant that he was unable to travel by helicopter, and while the Belgian was resuscitated, it has been reported that he died during surgery.

The race organisers said following the fall: “According to unofficial information, doctors managed to bring life functions back to Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal), but his condition didn’t allow for transportation by helicopter. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Bjorg Lambrecht has died at the age of 22 after crashing at the Tour of PolandGetty Images

After confirmation of his death, Lotto-Soudal posted on Twitter: "The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to family, friends and team-mates of Bjorg has happened. Rest in peace Bjorg."

The stage was awarded to Pascal Ackermann after Fabio Jakobsen was later disqualified for handling another rider.

Ackermann said: "Today, the result of the race doesn’t matter.

" I was devastated to hear today’s tragic news and I would like to personally send my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bjorg Lambrecht and everyone at Lotto-Soudal. "

Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere added: "Disqualification is not important in light of the dramatic news about Bjorg Lambrecht. No words to express my sadness. My condolences to the team, team-mates and family."

Team Ineos posted their condolences to Lambrecht's family, and the tributes began to pour in for the young rider.

Team Ineos rider Ben Swift commented on the post: "Just so incredibly sad. Such a young talent doing something he loved. This sport can be so cruel at time. RIP Bjorg thoughts with all your friends and family."

CCC Team said: “The riders and staff of CCC Team are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bjorg Lambrecht.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Bjorg’s family and friends and the entire Lotto-Soudal team at this incredibly sad time.”

Who was Lambrecht?

Lambrecht was regarded as one of Belgium's most promising riders, winning the Under-23s version of the prestigious Liege-Bastogne-Liege race in 2017.

He was riding his second season at WorldTour level after finishing second in the under-23 World Championships last year.

Lambrecht claimed the youth classification after finishing 12th in the Criterium du Dauphine, while he also finished fifth in Brabantse Pijl earlier this year, backing up his sixth in Amstel Gold Race and fourth in Fleche Wallone.