The 31-year-old said he was told by the race that he was recorded travelling at more than 82 km/h on his downhill finish.

Official records do not exist for high-speed finishes in WorldTour events, but it would at least amount to a new unofficial mark.

Watch the finish back to see just how fast Mezgec's winning sprint was:

As noted by Cycling News, Mezgec’s time is 1.2 km/h faster than the previous best at the event by Jonas Van Genechten in 2014 with Marcel Kittel's speed in 2010 the previous fastest recorded at 78.3 km/h.

"This sprint is really special. It’s such a high speed and the last kilometre is very straight. You need a bit of luck, big gears and good timing," Mezgec said after his triumph.

"The speeds are over 80km/h an hour. I’ve got second third and fourth here, but it's a big lottery to win. You need a lot of luck in a sprint like this."

The Slovenian revealed that he was told by the organisers he had travelled at "82 point something" when he received his 'fastest sprinter' award.

"I knew when I had to start, and I had to come from behind because in a sprint like this, when you are second wheel, you don’t do too much," he said. "But when you are ahead you do a lot more work than in second place."