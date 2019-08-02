The Manx sprinter is attempting to a return to winning ways after coming back from illness, but has not won in over a year, with his last triumph conming in February 2018.

The 34-year-old cyclist was laid low by Epstein Barr virus and has returned to action after his recovery was confirmed in the spring.

While he finished third in the Tour of Turkey, he did not feature in the Tour de France, which Cavendish had been aiming to peak for, but team boss Doug Ryder chose other riders.

The decision, Cavendish said, left him 'absolutely heartbroken.'

Cavendish also abandoned the Adriatic Ionica race at the end of July after falling well behind in the first stage, but he will now lead Dimension Data's team of seven for the Tour de Pologne.

With his contract set to expire at the of the year, this is a chance to impress his current side or attract attention from another team for next season.

Dimension Data squad: Mark Cavendish, Stefan De Bod, Bernhard Eisel, Enrico Gasparotto, Gino Mader, Ben O'Connor, Jaco Venter.