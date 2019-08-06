Lambrecht died after crashing during the third stage of the race, the 22-year-old's team announced on Monday.

He was taken to hospital in a helicopter following the crash which occurred around 96km from the end of the Chorzow to Zabrze stage.

"The race organisers, the jury and the teams have made a decision to neutralise the fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne to pay our respects to Bjorg," read a press release.

"The stage route has been reduced to 133.7km and the final laps have been cut to one. Any further decisions regarding tomorrow's stage will be communicated in agreement with Lotto Soudal."

Tour of Poland race director Czeslaw Lang added: "We are all incredibly shaken by this tragedy. Words fail to describe the emotions that we're all feeling. I share the pain with Bjorg's family, his team and all members of the cycling community.

"At the same time, I reiterate our full support. Bjorg Lambrecht will forever remain in our memories as an exceptional cyclist and a great man."

Race organisers added: "There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg passed away following an accident on today's stage. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, team and the whole cycling community."

Lambrecht, racing in only his second season as a top level professional, was named the most promising youngster in the Criterium du Dauphine in June.