The stage was shortened to commemorate Lambrecht, who died after crashing on Monday.

At the end of an emotional and respectful ride, the Lotto-Soudal team led by Tomasz Marczynski were first to complete the circuit and they stood in a line arm in arm, honouring the young Belgian rider.

The Lotto-Soudal stand arm in arm after Stage 4 in memory of Bjorg LambrechtEurosport

Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch said: "Number 143 is no longer with us, but Bjorg Lambrecht will never be forgotten. He's being remembered today, and Lotto Soudal have paid tribute in the best way possible."

After the completion of the reduced 133.7km route, fans filled with raw emotion gathered on the finish line to observe a minute's silence, with a race organiser providing a few words on the tragic loss of life.

"This time yesterday, a 22-year-old cyclist was alive, well and was hoping to produce a good performance as one of the most exciting young talents of his generation.

Video - 'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line 03:49

"He's already sorely missed by his family, friends and his team, who here at the finish line are all grieving a very cruel loss. All of our thoughts lie with Lotto Soudal, the family and the friends of the late Bjorg Lambrecht.

" We are all incredibly shaken by this tragedy. Words fail to describe the emotions that we are all feeling. We unite in pain, his team and all members of the cycling community. "

"Bjorg Lambrecht will forever remain in our memories as an exceptional cyclist and a great man. Let us honour his memory with a moment of silence."

Lambrecht died after crashing during the third stage of the race, the 22-year-old's team announced on Monday.

He was taken to hospital in a helicopter following the crash which occurred around 96km from the end of the Chorzow to Zabrze stage.

Video - Lotto–Soudal pay tribute to Lambrecht during Stage 4 00:26

"The race organisers, the jury and the teams have made a decision to neutralise the fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne to pay our respects to Bjorg," read a press release.

"The stage route has been reduced to 133.7km and the final laps have been cut to one. Any further decisions regarding tomorrow's stage will be communicated in agreement with Lotto Soudal."

Tour of Poland race director Czeslaw Lang added: "We are all incredibly shaken by this tragedy. Words fail to describe the emotions that we're all feeling. I share the pain with Bjorg's family, his team and all members of the cycling community.

Video - Riders observe silence for Lambrecht before start of Stage 4 00:47

"At the same time, I reiterate our full support. Bjorg Lambrecht will forever remain in our memories as an exceptional cyclist and a great man."

Race organisers added: "There are no words to describe this tragedy. Bjorg passed away following an accident on today's stage. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, team and the whole cycling community."

Lambrecht, racing in only his second season as a top level professional, was named the most promising youngster in the Criterium du Dauphine in June.