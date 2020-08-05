UCI condemns behaviour of Dylan Groenewegen after horror crash leaves Fabio Jakobsen in coma

The UCI has strongly condemned Dylan Groenewegen for his role in Fabio Jakobsen's horror crash during the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

Jakobsen was sent flying into the barriers at the culmination of the stage as he battled with Groenewegen for the win, resulting in several other riders being taken off their bikes. The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider is receiving medical attention, with Poland’s PAP news agency reporting that the rider was in a medically-induced coma.

Groenewegen eventually won the stage but was later disqualified and the governing body released a strong statement in the wake of his actions.

Cycling Fabio Jakobsen fighting for his life after crash, says doctor who treated him 26 MINUTES AGO

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) strongly condemns the dangerous behaviour of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) into the barriers a few metres from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

"Groenewegen was disqualified from the race by the commissaires' panel.

"The UCI, which considers the behaviour unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts.

"Our Federation is wholeheartedly with the affected riders."

'Crashes like these should not happen'

Groenewegen's team, Jumbo-Visma, have also made a statement, saying incidents like the one in Poland "should not happen".

"Our thoughts go out to Fabio Jakobsen and other people involved in today’s terrible crash in the Tour of Poland. Crashes like these should not happen.

"We offer our sincere apologies and we will discuss internally what has happened before we may make any further statement."

Cycling Fabio Jakobsen suffers ‘hellish’ crash at the Tour of Poland AN HOUR AGO