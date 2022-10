Cycling

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio bests Annemiek van Vleuten to seal first WorldTour victory of her career

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (Team SD Worx) claimed the win on Stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, holding off Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) to take a first WorldTour victory of her career.

00:02:43, an hour ago