Cycling

Marta Lach takes stage win as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio holds on for overall win at Tour de Romandie Féminin

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) beat Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss) to the line in a photo-finish with Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team) third to win the final stage of the Tour de Romandie Féminin. Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) finished safely in the bunch to secure the overall win following the 147km ride from Fribourg and Geneve. Annemiek van Vleuten was second on GC.

00:01:36, 24 minutes ago